Motoring's most controversial moments

From factory faults that became burning issues to corporate skulduggery and car designs that have left mouths agape, the motoring world has had its share of scandals.

Here are five automotive controversies that got us hot under the collar or caused major blips on the radar in recent years.

Dieselgate

In probably the biggest motoring controversy of the last few decades, in 2015 the Volkswagen Group was caught rigging its diesel cars to cheat emissions tests. Diesel engines powering about 11-million VWs and Audis worldwide were found to have unhealthy nitrogen oxide emissions many times higher than claimed by the factory.