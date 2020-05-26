REVIEW | 2020 Hyundai Atos doesn't quite hit that budget sweet spot

'Twas the night before lockdown, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse...

Well, no, that’s no entirely true. This here creature was outside his house busy unpacking some last-minute supplies from the diminutive boot of a blue Hyundai Atos that had been delivered to my home a few hours earlier.

Usually us motoring hacks get test cars for a week, but this one seemed destined to stay for much longer. “When will you collect it?” I asked the fleet manager. “I guess whenever this comes to an end,” she hollered back from behind a comically oversized face mask. “We’ll call you. Good luck and be safe.”

And with that, she made a beeline to her collection vehicle and left me standing in the street with a key to the smallest, cheapest member of the Hyundai family.

The old Atos was a rather odd-looking thing. Viewed from the front three-quarter position, it resembled a bald man with a well-pronounced forehead. Its track always seemed unnecessarily narrow to me, while the headlights wore an expression of bewildered alarm - as if somebody had just shoved a very large root vegetable up its teeny exhaust pipe.