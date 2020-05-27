CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes

Responding to the allegation of brake failure this week, HMSA said: “We have not seen an accident report or collision expert’s report so we cannot comment on this, however, having regard to the safety standards met on Haval vehicles, it’s improbable any inherent defect caused the alleged collision.

“The dealership advised the owner that the wear-and-tear was likely a result of overloading of the vehicle.

“Whilst the dealer has confirmed that the condition of the brake pads was not unsafe, the owner was advised that if she continued to drive with them, they would soon reach a stage when they would become hazardous and the situation must not be ignored.”

“With over three million Haval H6 and H6C sold all over the world, if there were any quality or safety issues with these vehicles, we would be aware of this and the necessary action immediately taken.”

'The brakes completely failed'

Rashaad Jeffrey purchased a new H6C from Haval Centurion on June 5 2019. A month later, he addressed a list of complaints to the dealership - among which was a shudder from the right front wheel under braking, as well as ineffective headlights, a rattling tailgate, faulty tyre pressure monitor and lag in power delivery.

After being dissatisfied with the response from the retailer, he escalated the matter to HMSA.

The fitment of new discs and pads did not remedy the shuddering. Jeffrey described an instance where, during a trip to Johannesburg, he attempted to evade an object on the road: “Upon braking, the brakes completely failed to hold the vehicle with myself, my wife and my kids in the car.”

At the 15,000km service interval, the brakes were replaced again under warranty. On September 21 2019, the braking system was replaced yet again.

“On a different occasion, I was travelling to Bloemfontein, during a serious storm, when my windscreen wipers suddenly stopped working.”

Following a 30,000km service, he complained the glovebox of the H6C refused to close. The cause was found to be a loose pollen filter creating an obstruction.

“While in Durban, the boot lid actuator malfunctioned, and the boot lid would not open for 10 days. During this time I [had] to access our luggage through the back seats.”

Concerns about rust were added to his list. Transmission stickiness was another gripe. He created a Facebook page to voice his grievances with the product.

In February 2020, Jeffrey met various representatives from HMSA, including the national sales manager and customer service manager.

“It was acknowledged in the meeting that Haval would like for me to close down my Facebook page and in return they will have my brakes replaced, but this time with a Ferodo braking system designed for South African roads. They acknowledged that the brakes that the vehicle [are] designed with are meant for slower driving and designed in accordance with Chinese driving styles, and not suited for South African driving styles,” he said.

“It was at this meeting that they offered to replace my entire vehicle if I was prepared to delete my Facebook page. I then asked for a few days to advise them on a resolution that I would be satisfied with.”

He said he wanted to be upgraded to the larger H9 as he had lost confidence in the safety of the H6C. The company did not respond.

Later that month, the vehicle was due for its 45,000km service. He was denied patronage at Haval Centurion and was advised to take the vehicle to a different branch, so he went to Haval Springs.