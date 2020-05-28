10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down
Now that vehicles sales have resumed under a relaxed Covid-19 lockdown, many buyers are on the lookout for a great used-car bargain.
We asked True Price for a list of relatively low-mileage vehicles that have experienced the most dramatic value decrease since new.
When buying a new vehicle, an important consideration is its resale value, and how much of their investment buyers can recoup a few years down the line when they trade it in or resell it.
When buying a used car, the resale value is less important as the vehicle’s biggest devaluation took place the moment it transitioned from new to used. As the initial big drop in value has already occurred, the car will gradually decline in resale value in future.
True Price provides motorists with free vehicle valuations and attends bank repossession auctions to document the prices achieved on thousands of auction vehicles.
For this list, it analysed which 2018 models declined most in resale value in 2019, measured as a percentage against original list price. According to True Price’s Darryl Jacobson, these vehicles are all in very good condition and have a maximum mileage of 60,000km, so if you’re looking for a good used-car bargain, the following list may be a good place to start:
Nissan Hardbody — 56.3%
The old-generation NP300 Hardbody has been retained alongside the newer and more modern Navara as a budget-orientated bakkie. It sells in a range of single- and double-cab versions and offers keen pricing, though it has attracted negative publicity for its poor crash safety.
Used prices from R170,000.
Nissan Micra — 61.1%
The Micra is another Nissan that has the old- and new-generation cars selling side by side. The Micra Active is the older, more budget-friendly version and is available in a single 1.2l petrol model. Used prices from R90,000.
The new-generation Micra is available in 900cc turbo and 1,000cc turbo derivatives. Used prices from R160,000.
Nissan Almera — 62.4%
The Almera is one of the few remaining sedans in this price segment, and is a favourite of Uber drivers. Powered by a 1.5l petrol engine in a choice of manual or automatic, the Almera lacks in excitement but provides good space and practicality.
Used prices from R115,000.
Audi A4 — 64.5%
The new-generation A4 is a junior executive sedan brimming with refinement and modern technology, including a “virtual cockpit” digital instrument panel. The new A4 sedan is much lighter than its predecessor even though it’s grown in size. It is powered by a choice of 1.4l turbo and 2.0l turbo petrol engines, and a 2.0l turbo diesel. The five-link suspension is optionally available with variable-stiffness shock absorbers.
Used prices from R350,000.
Nissan Navara — 64.9%
This modern bakkie is available in a range of double cabs all powered by a gutsy 2.3l turbo diesel engine. It’s more refined and much safer than its NP 300 predecessor (with seven airbags standard across the range), and is one of the most comfortable drives in the bakkie league thanks to five-link coil spring rear suspension.
Used prices from R320,000.
Datsun Go — 66.7%
Formerly SA’s cheapest car, the Go recently received much-needed refinement and safety tweaks. At the end of 2018, the small hatchback acquired dual airbags and ABS brakes, with upgraded suspension and more noise insulation.
Used prices from R85,000.
Audi A5 — 66.8%
The sexier cousin of the A4 is available in two-door coupé and cabriolet guises, as well as a four-door Sportback.
These charmers are prestige vehicles with a raft of luxuries including a 30-shade ambient lighting system. A range of turbocharged 2.0l petrol and diesel engines supply the power, with the range-topping quattro Sport serving up an exciting 185kW.
Used prices from R450,000.
Kia K2700 — 68.8%
This workhorse could be the ideal companion for a small business due to its durability and versatility. Its 1.3-tonne payload gives it an advantage over conventional one-tonne bakkies, and it’s available in tipper and dropside versions for convenient loading and unloading.
Used prices from R190,000.
Hyundai Accent — 68.9%
It’s been around for some time and lacks some of the latest infotainment, but the Accent sedan’s roomy cabin and generous features list stands it in good stead, as does its upmarket-feeling passenger quarters.
A comfortable ride and a willing 1.6l petrol engine with great fuel economy complete an appealing package.
Used prices from R155,000.
Mahindra Pik Up — 69.1%
The squared-off styling gives the India-built Pik Up a rough-and-tough workhorse vibe that will make it look natural carting a load of sheep over muddy farm tracks, but the double-cab versions earn their stripes as family leisure vehicles too.
It is a little rough around the edges compared with the most refined bakkies nowadays, but comes with many features and is a lot of double-cab bakkie for the price.
Used prices from R170,000.