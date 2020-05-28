Aston Martin recreates James Bond’s Goldfinger DB5

The Aston Martin DB5 that James Bond drove in Goldfinger is one of the most famous cars in movie history and now you can own one - complete with a number of secret agent gadgets.

More than 55 years after the last new DB5 left Aston Martin’s Newport Pagnell factory in the UK, work is again under way on DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars.

The limited run of 25 customer cars is built in association with EON Productions, makers of the James Bond films.

The new cars will feature working Goldfinger gadgets developed by Aston Martin and Oscar-winning special effects guru Chris Corbould. These include a rear smoke screen delivery system, revolving number plates, simulated front machine guns, bullet resistant rear shield, front and rear battering rams, a simulated tyre slasher, and a simulated oil slick delivery system. Optionally there’s also a removable passenger seat roof panel, though it doesn’t come with an accompanying ejector seat like the car Sean Connery drove in the 1964 movie.

Inside, the cutting-edge toys (circa 1964) include a simulated radar screen tracker map, a telephone in the driver’s door, underseat hidden weapons tray, and a remote control for gadget activation.

Aside from the James Bond connection, the DB5 was one of the most sought-after classic Aston Martins and fewer than 900 were built between 1963 and 1965.