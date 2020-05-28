ThrowbackThursday: 2015 Audi RS6 Avant vs BMW X5M

Alas, no electronic configurations can fully negate the effects of a higher centre of gravity. This is where enthusiasts will chime in, voicing support for the dynamically superior Audi RS6 Avant. There is something ineffably cool about a fast wagon. Volvo knows this. Subaru knew it too, back when the rallying aspect of its DNA crept into products like the Forester.

It is heartening to see that Audi is not shying away from a tradition created by the now iconic RS2 Avant spawned in the 1990s. While the Audi has (marginally) less power than the X5, it is swifter to 100km/h – managing to execute the dash in 3.9 seconds.

For some perspective, the McLaren 570S launched recently will get to triple digits in 3.2 seconds. Except the RS6 has about 15 times the cargo capacity. This is not hyperbole either; with the rear seats folded down it will swallow 1,680 litres of stuff. But the sensations, not the sterile figures, puts everything into perspective. The V8 engine sounds a great deal crisper than the unit in the BMW – a raspier tone in comparison to the primal grunting of its SUV counterpart.

Blipping the eight-speed transmission down as you approach a red traffic light is irresistible, because a crack of thunder emerges through the tailpipes. While it weighs less than the X5 (1,950kg vs 2,350kg), the RS6 still feels like a chunky machine. Do not be deluded into thinking it handles with the nimbleness of something like an S3.

As with its peer, one can feel the transfer in mass when chucking the car into corners with exuberance. Traction is never a concern with either, as both boast all-wheel drive – something you will never forget in the case of the Audi, with its Quattro stamp on the front.

I can tell you unequivocally that the impression from the power seat of the ground-hugging Audi is a lot more natural. It feels like a true sporting machine – one that just happens to feature accommodation for the contents of a small home. Mind you, that sporting feel means little when you find yourself on a shoddily surfaced piece of road, headed to your next holiday destination, when you might wish you had opted for the SUV instead.

That said, I take the Eurocentric stance: the mean wagon from Ingolstadt would be my choice. It makes (relative) economic sense too, given that it is considerably cheaper than the BMW.