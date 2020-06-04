These are the 10 vehicles that SA car owners recommend most

Which models in the South African new vehicle market are the most highly recommended by their owners, irrespective of price bracket?

The ongoing Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, conducted in partnership with Lightstone, asked vehicle owners to indicate how likely they were to recommend the car that they’d bought new from a franchised dealer (based on their overall ownership experience and using a 10-point rating scale) to friends and family.

Responses of nine or 10 were regarded as “very likely to recommend”, with the owners regarded as “promoters”. Owners who scored their experiences at six or lower are regarded as less likely or unlikely to recommend their vehicles, so they are considered as “detractors”.