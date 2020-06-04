ThrowbackThursday: 2015 compact crossover party

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to December 13 2015, when we sought to provide an overview of what the B-segment crossover field had to offer. Five years on, buyers have even more options to choose from, in what is a truly saturated category of automobile.

Crossovers are a superb representation of how diverse consumers’ motoring needs are in 2015. We need utility for all occasions – or the perception of it anyway – in a single package. Nice looks, urban-friendly dimensions, space, a good list of standard convenience amenities and readiness for the odd dirt road foray.

The humble three-box sedan and hatchback genres are being supplanted by this newfangled genre. Get used to it.

To offer better insight into where your money could be spent, we assembled seven of the latest competitors in the B-segment crossover market. Then we headed to the hills of Heidelberg for a morning of serious evaluation - and the not-so-serious, Red Bull-powered banter that ensues among colleagues after a ridiculously early start to the day.