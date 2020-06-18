ThrowbackThursday: 2016 BMW M4 CP vs BMW S1000RR

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to November 17 2016, when we staged yet another motorcycle versus car battle. This time, both contenders hailed from BMW. While the outcome was perhaps predictable, the side-by-side comparison made for beautiful photography and a fun morning out.

BRUCE FRASER:

“We’ll do some laps of the track, talk some crap, have a laugh and then go home,” was our resident motorcycle expert Mat Durran’s veiled challenge after he managed to put one over Brenwin last time out when the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider locked horns with the Triumph Street Triple R.

But nothing is quite that simple with Mat. He has a competitive spirit — fuelled by a lifetime of racing around the world — that is switched on quicker than the twist of the throttle.

My wheels of choice on this occasion was the BMW M4 Coupé fitted with the Competition Package — and coming in a striking Java Green – it looked absolutely awesome. Mind you, backing up those demonic looks was an extra 14kW in power from the standard M4. Yep, at my disposal I had a mighty 331kW to play with. That said, looking at video footage after the event, one wouldn’t think so! Side by side on the main straight, we get the countdown: “Three, two, one...”