Metallica's James Hetfield to publish book about classic cars

22 June 2020 - 08:49 By AFP Relaxnews
Singer James Hetfield of the american band Metallica has documented his lifelong passion for restoring and customising classic cars.
Image: Gina Wetzler/Getty Images

The co-founder of Metallica will open the doors of his garage in Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, which will hit bookstores on July 28.

Hetfield teased the release of the 192-page hardbound book in an announcement video in which the 56-year-old musician invites fans to dive under the hood of his collection of classic cars.

The collection  features a 1948 Jaguar XK120 Roadster, a 1936 Auburn Boattail Speedster and a 1956 Ford F-110, all of which have been restored and customised by Hetfield over the years.

Throughout the book, the metal legend documents his lifelong passion for restoring and customising "classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art".

"This was another eBay or autobuyer online find. I think it's pretty clear by now that on tour, especially, I spent a lot of time looking and searching for cool cars and projects to take on, and this immediately fell into that category," Hetfield said of his purple 1956 Ford F-100 pick-up truck, which is affectionately named "Str8edge".

The coffee table book also features photographs by acclaimed automotive photographer Scott Williamson of Photodesign Studios, who was specially commissioned to bring the custom-built cars to life.

Aside from being featured in Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, the musician's collection of cars is currently on view at the legendary Petersen Automotive museum in Los Angeles.

The exhibition, titled "Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection", features automobiles, guitars, memorabilia and photos from the archives of the Metallica frontman.

Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield is not Hetfield's first venture into the book industry.

The American musician joined forces with his Metallica band mates for the children's book The ABCs of Metallica, in which each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along their musical journey from "Garage Days" to "Master of Puppets."

