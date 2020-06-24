CONSUMER WATCH | 'Approved' Land Rover demo was resprayed and had rental car roots

The case of this KwaZulu-Natal optometrist and his Land Rover provides a cautionary tale about the pitfalls associated with online vehicle purchasing.

In July 2018 Sharafath Rauff bought a Discovery Sport from Jaguar Land Rover Cape Town, operated by the Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) retail group.

It was described as a 2017 demonstration model and had just under 8,000km on the odometer. Delivery took place at the Umhlanga branch of the network. It cost R634,438.24.

He explained to us that he had confidence in buying the model sight unseen, since it was from the approved pre-owned vehicles section: which meant an assortment of guarantees underpinned the provenance of the car.

Among these, according to the official website of Land Rover Approved, is a 165-point inspection to ensure a vehicle's “optimum electrical and mechanical condition and its bodywork is pristine”.

Notably, while the website promises vehicles in the Approved programme have not been stolen or written-off, it makes no mention of exclusions against vehicles that have been previously repaired.

Rauff learnt later that September, after taking the vehicle for a technical inspection at a Dekra Automotive centre, that his car had underwent repair work on the left-hand side of the body.

“I have owned more than 40 cars in my life, the Discovery Sport is one of the best cars I have driven, my problem is not with the Land Rover brand, it is with the CMH group and its unscrupulous practices.”

What prompted the assessment on a near-new car? While visiting another dealership to look for a vehicle for his wife, a salesman asked him how much he had paid for the Land Rover. When he told him, the salesman asked: “That much for an accident-repaired car?”

Rauff said he had been annoyed by the comments of the salesman — but considered them more carefully after certain blemishes and paint discrepancies had been pointed out.

He is now embroiled in a protracted legal tête-à-tête with the dealership, which initially denied it had knowledge that the vehicle had been previously damaged and repaired before being sold.

Section 55(2)(b) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) outlines the right to products of “good quality, in good working order and free of any defects”, a provision that only falls away if the seller “has been expressly informed that particular goods were offered in a speciﬁc condition” and “has expressly agreed to accept the goods in that condition, or knowingly acted in a manner consistent with accepting the goods in that condition” as stated in Section 55(6) of the act.

The dealership, communicating through their attorneys, initially denied the vehicle was a demonstration model, said the vehicle was in good condition at the time of delivery and therefore snubbed his request for a refund, as provided for in Section 56(2)(b) of the CPA. This section provides six months from the date of delivery for such reparation to be made.