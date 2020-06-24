These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k
Almost everyone aspires to having a sport-utility vehicle in the driveway, it seems. It's an automotive body format in high demand – and carmakers are zealously pandering to this appetite.
Worry not if your budget dictates that a ribbon-adorned, showroom-fresh, new purchase is out of the question for now. This list offers a good sense of the value to be had from a pre-owned SUV.
Online classifieds portal AutoTrader provided data on the top 10 best-selling models in the following category: under R200,000, less than five years old and with less than 100,000km on the odometer.
10. Hyundai ix35
Launched at a time when Hyundai was enjoying an especially good run – with the Elantra bagging the local 2012 Car of the Year title – the ix35 (above) was well-received.
Although it had a decidedly softer appearance versus its relative, the Kia Sportage, that did not stymie its success. Our pick would be the 1.7-litre, turbocharged-diesel version, which is both punchy and frugal.
- Average year: 2015
- Average price: R198,485
- Average mileage: 87,898km
9. Jeep Compass
American icon Jeep joined the soft-roader genre with the Patriot and Compass, the latter adopting a less boxy and (relatively) more streamlined shape. Although aside from cachet, one struggles to recommend the Compass.
A plastic-intensive interior and lacklustre 2.4-litre petrol engine stand out as its biggest downsides. Consider as well the scarcity of Jeep dealerships in the country. Its commodious boot and spacious interior are positives, however.
- Average year: 2015
- Average price: R169,534
- Average mileage: 87,761km
8. Honda BR-V
Is it really a sport-utility vehicle? Well, Honda seems to think so - even if the BR-V is effectively a Mobilio after a few gym sessions. Rugged-looking body cladding, and a 210mm ground clearance provide some defences for the model.
It drives rather nicely, compared to some seven-seaters of similar ilk. And with the famed Honda reputation for reliability, most will have few reservations about a second-hand purchase.
- Average year: 2018
- Average price: R189,942
- Average mileage: 50,461km
7. Mahindra KUV100
Another contender whose credentials as an SUV should probably be taken with a pinch of Aromat. Still, the frequency in sightings of the model attest that the brand is doing something right. Makes sense when you think of it: a compact, no-frills ride with a slightly elevated body built for the varying conditions of emerging markets.
What also helps, of course, is the low price. It is the least expensive model on this list.
- Average year: 2017
- Average price:R128,764
- Average mileage: 49,973km
6. Ford Kuga
Oh, the controversial Kuga. Good car, it must be said, aside from the besmirchment of its reputation thanks to a series of fires that beset the 1.6-litre EcoBoost derivative – further fuelled by the seemingly tight-lipped way in which the company handled the debacle. There was a recall and fix issued for the model. But you would be forgiven for approaching this one with caution - or just avoiding that particular version altogether and opting for the 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel flavour.
- Average year: 2015
- Average price: R187,972
- Average mileage: 94,404km
5. Renault Duster
It seemed destined for success in our market. An affordable, family-orientated, wagon-like offering with off-roading abilities that are frankly surprising for a car at its price point and class. Yes, the Duster is a vehicle you could genuinely use with confidence when the tar below becomes corrugated dirt. Healthy equipment levels, both in terms of amenities and safety features, help its cause.
- Average year: 2016
- Average price: R170,145
- Average mileage: 74,516km
4. Nissan Juke
Launched on our shores in 2011, many critics expressed mixed feelings about the Juke, especially over its oddball aesthetics. But the Juke proved naysayers wrong, attracting scores of buyers with its spunky personality, commendable road manners, zesty 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and the perceived dependability that comes with the Nissan badge.
- Average year: 2016
- Average price: R184,031
- Average mileage: 94,613km
3. Renault Captur
Proffering Gaelic charm to the segment, the Renault Captur wooed with its attractive styling and bountiful level of standard kit – even the basic Expression model included a touchscreen interface with navigation.
- Average year: 2016
- Average price: R163,076
- Average mileage: 71,101km
2. Haval H1
By now most of us have reconsidered our notions of what Chinese carmakers are about - and Haval is perhaps at the brand best responsible for changing those perceptions.
Positioned as the more upmarket division to Great Wall Motors (GWM), the firm has an offensive of sport-utility vehicles boasting most bells and whistles for comparatively less outlay. And while there are criticisms to be levelled, one can certainly bet that this is a brand whose offerings will only get better.
- Average year: 2020
- Average price: R173,364
- Average mileage: 9,193km
1. Ford EcoSport
This was an offering that pioneered the now-ubiquitous category of the compact sport-utility vehicle. Its aggressive styling – replete with a spare-wheel housing on the tailgate – is arguably what lures most buyers in.
Luckily, substance underpins style - and there are seemingly no glaring deficiencies that would put a person off considering an EcoSport.
- Average year: 2016
- Average price: R178,418
- Average mileage: 72,463km