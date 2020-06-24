These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k

Almost everyone aspires to having a sport-utility vehicle in the driveway, it seems. It's an automotive body format in high demand – and carmakers are zealously pandering to this appetite.

Worry not if your budget dictates that a ribbon-adorned, showroom-fresh, new purchase is out of the question for now. This list offers a good sense of the value to be had from a pre-owned SUV.

Online classifieds portal AutoTrader provided data on the top 10 best-selling models in the following category: under R200,000, less than five years old and with less than 100,000km on the odometer.

10. Hyundai ix35

Launched at a time when Hyundai was enjoying an especially good run – with the Elantra bagging the local 2012 Car of the Year title – the ix35 (above) was well-received.

Although it had a decidedly softer appearance versus its relative, the Kia Sportage, that did not stymie its success. Our pick would be the 1.7-litre, turbocharged-diesel version, which is both punchy and frugal.