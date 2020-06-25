Alfa Romeo celebrates 110 years of sultry vehicles
Alfa Romeo officially celebrated its 110th birthday on Wednesday. In recognition of this milestone, the Italian brand says it’s using its museum in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, to celebrate the anniversary.
The brand says this museum is the ultimate venue for the event as it boasts over 200 historic Alfa Romeo cars.
Alfisti from around the world are invited to come enjoy the festivities, which include opening the museum's previously concealed private collection storage - comprising an additional 150 cars, trophies, artworks and engines used for road, air and marine mobility.
This special collection ranges from the brand's earliest cars, such as the 20/30 ES, Formula racers, with Formula 1 and Formula Indy models among them, concept cars, prototypes such as the Scrabble and Sprint 6C, and historic sports model like RLs and Vittorio Jano's 6Cs.
The collection also includes powertrains for the 1930 4C 1500 and the Formula 1 Turbo 415Ts.
Visitors to the museum can also look forward to the unveiling of the "Alfa Romeo in Uniform" section, dedicated to the cars used by the Italian national police force, known as the Carabinieri.
There will be a parade of cars on the museum's internal track, featuring the 1900 M "Matta" that won the Mille Miglia, the legendary Giulia, the Alfetta Alfa 90 and a rare Giulia Giardinetta.
The birthday celebration will also mark the first public display of the brand’s newest model, the limited-edition Giulia GTA - a lighter, more powerful iteration of the Guilia QV high-performance sedan.
Alfa Romeo will also debut the new "Tour of 110 Years" to mark the anniversary. These are six virtual videos that track the brand’s history in motorsport and the automotive industry.
Fans can join the celebration online, which will include special appearance by the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One racing team and racers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
Italian bicycle manufacturer Compagnia Ducale's has also created a special Alfa Romeo 110th anniversary e-MTB (electric mountain bike), styled in conjunction with the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile. Special and licensed Alfa Romeo apparel will also be on sale.
Festivities at the museum are planned until Sunday, with extra visiting hours added to the usual museum schedule. The company says it has fitted the necessary Covid-19 safety measures to protect visitors and staff.
Alfa Romeo SA PR manager Lesley Sutton said due to the lockdown, no local events have been planned to mark the birthday.