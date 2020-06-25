Alfa Romeo celebrates 110 years of sultry vehicles

Alfa Romeo officially celebrated its 110th birthday on Wednesday. In recognition of this milestone, the Italian brand says it’s using its museum in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, to celebrate the anniversary.

The brand says this museum is the ultimate venue for the event as it boasts over 200 historic Alfa Romeo cars.

Alfisti from around the world are invited to come enjoy the festivities, which include opening the museum's previously concealed private collection storage - comprising an additional 150 cars, trophies, artworks and engines used for road, air and marine mobility.