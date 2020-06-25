ThrowbackThursday: Odyssey and ecstasy — part 1 (2015)

But being the eternal optimist, my fears were promptly shrugged off. I was not even perturbed by the warning on the itinerary — in upper case — to pack enough warm bedding and comfortable shoes. I picked the mothballs off my sleeping bag. I packed the bare necessities, slipped on my most comfortable pair of black Dune loafers and headed to the airport to start my journey to Prince Albert, Western Cape.

Little did I know that choice of footwear would be sorely regretted — and the cause of an (admittedly) funny nickname from my colleagues. The Odyssey receives about 11,000 entries from around Africa. The number is whittled down to 40 for the boot camp, then cut down to 20 for the final round of the challenge.

In addition to the glory of braving the wilderness, the winner receives a Ford Ranger for a year and a monthly fuel allowance. One of the factors that sets the Odyssey apart is that the assessment criteria is not solely based on participants’ driving ability on the rough stuff. The ability to work in a team, resourcefulness, a willingness to take instructions and leadership skills are strongly considered.

The experience echoed those many school camp outings, albeit with an off-road driving twist. After arriving in Prince Albert, we were briefed by a team of instructors with steely expressions and demeanours that hinted at a possible military background. I knew then that things were going to get serious.

And things definitely got more serious when we were told to carry our luggage and the tents we had been issued to a campsite 3km away. We motoring scribes huffed, puffed and struggled through the small town. The way the other contestants had packed — armed with special camping backpacks and outdoor regalia — proved we were not adequately prepared for this. We pitched our tents, set up camp and psyched ourselves for the challenges that lay ahead.

Thankfully, my camping partner was a regular outdoorsman, so I left the accommodation-building duties to him while I set up the foldable camping chairs. That’s teamwork. It was encouraging to see such a varied spread of nationalities, in addition to the usual diehard bakkie-loving candidates you might expect. There was a woman from Angola who drove rally cars at the weekend, a pharmacist from Ivory Coast, a film producer from Mozambique and a mom from Pietermaritzburg who swore by the capabilities of her Fortuner. She changed her stance pretty quickly.

We awoke the next morning at 5am. The hardy instructors arrived and herded us into the fleet of Rangers — where we were going, they refused to say. It was freezing. Jumping into the vehicles, whose climate control temperatures were set to a usually chilly 16°C offered some relief; that was the extent of the iciness outside. I would soon understand that a pair of sneakers may have served me better than my beloved loafers. Our bakkies stopped somewhere out of town.