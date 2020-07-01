Jamaican bobsleigh team pushes a Mini to train during lockdown

Two members of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team have become creative in lockdown together, continuing their rigorous exercise regime by using a Mini as an integral part of their training.

Sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 29, and brakeman Nimroy Turgott, 27, have been keeping up their fitness by building their own weight-lifting equipment in the garden and, in place of the prowler they’d be using at the gym, have instead been pushing their Mini up and down a private road in Peterborough for resistance training.

Recognising the dedication of the duo and with summer just beginning, Mini UK have upgraded their training wheels to a Mini Convertible Cooper, wrapped with the colours of the Jamaican flag so they can continue to drum up support wherever they go.