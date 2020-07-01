Features

Jamaican bobsleigh team pushes a Mini to train during lockdown

01 July 2020 - 11:56 By Newspress UK
Sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 29, and brakeman Nimroy Turgott, 27, have been pushing a Mini up and down a private road in Peterborough for resistance training during lockdown.
Image: Supplied

Two members of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team have become creative in lockdown together, continuing their rigorous exercise regime by using a Mini as an integral part of their training.

Sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 29, and brakeman Nimroy Turgott, 27, have been keeping up their fitness by building their own weight-lifting equipment in the garden and, in place of the prowler they’d be using at the gym, have instead been pushing their Mini up and down a private road in Peterborough for resistance training.

Recognising the dedication of the duo and with summer just beginning, Mini UK have upgraded their training wheels to a Mini Convertible Cooper, wrapped with the colours of the Jamaican flag so they can continue to drum up support wherever they go.

The guys demonstrate their pushing might.
Image: Supplied

Stephens said: “Mini have always been a part of my life. I currently own a 1992 Austin Mini and my fiancée owns the Mini three-door Hatch we’ve been using for training. We are extremely excited to have the new convertible training wheels. It gives us even more motivation to achieve our goals, and we’re grateful that Mini UK has recognised the hard work and focus we have put into our training over the lockdown period. ”

Currently training to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, and competitions across North America and Europe this season, the team’s next major event will be the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York, in February 2021.

