These are the six most popular filling station brands in Johannesburg

Using aggregated and anonymised data from more than 60,000 passenger vehicles in Johannesburg, analysis clearly shows that motorists’ behaviour around fuel stations ( pre-Covid-19 times) has become more about retail than about filling up with fuel.

Over a six-month period (June to November 2019) the average number of stops at a fuel station is about six times a month, or once every five days. Most customers travelled about 50km to 300km between stops, with only 20% of motorists driving more than 450km between stops. This means that 80% of the drivers visiting filling stations visited for convenience or retail purchasing, as well as to put fuel into their tanks.

Lightstone, the provider of accurate data and analysis, partnered with Tracker for this analysis which highlights the preferences of people around the six filling station brands that dominate the local scene.

“Our analysis shows that about 60% of vehicles tracked conducted more than half of their stops (within a six-month period) at the same service station brand,” says Linda Reid, head of data at Lightstone. When considering only those who show a clear loyalty to a brand – they use the brand for more than half of their service stations stops – it was found that the biggest proportion of these customers (38%) are loyal to Engen. This is more than double that of its closest competitor, Sasol, which gets the loyalty of 15% of this base.