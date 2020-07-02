ThrowbackThursday: Odyssey and ecstasy — part 2 (2015)

From Angola to Ivory Coast and pretty much everywhere else in between, the continent was amply represented in the gruelling competition. It was a melting pot of colours and nationalities. And seeing such cohesion warmed the spirit possibly more effectively than a sneaky hip flask laden to the brim with brandy.

We were invited to join on the last leg of the challenge. By the time our chartered plane landed in the barren expanse of the desert, the trip had already seen seven days of arduous travel through the remotest parts of Namibia. Five contestants had been eliminated, leaving 15 in the running.

Some, we heard, had not bowed out gracefully. One particular chap — contestant No 4 — did what most modern citizens would do: air his grievance about being cast off. He ranted on social media, starting a Facebook group in the hope that he might be brought back. His efforts were in vain.

In fact, Ford ensured that the criteria used to assess contestants was rigorous enough to filter out the less sweet apples from the batch. Teamwork was a big aspect. And it was interesting to see how various personalities melded within a group dynamic. You had your loud, go-for-glory characters; maternal personalities; and unassuming players who just got the job done without trying too hard to kiss posterior.

It would not be unfair to liken the Odyssey to the reality TV series Survivor. Then there were the practical aspects of off-road motoring. Candidates were tested with tasks such as daily pre-drive inspections, recovering bogged vehicles and correct driving practices.

But for all the competitive elements of the Odyssey, we cannot forget the crux of the whole thing, and that was enjoying the great outdoors in the venerable pick-up truck that has helped Ford maintain a stronghold over the sales charts in the past year.

And my goodness, what a memorable experience it was! Even a grumpy hack like myself, stricken with the most horrible case of influenza at the time, could not help but feel moved by the beauty of the Namibian wilderness. We were humbled by the vastness of Desolation Valley — named so for obvious reasons.