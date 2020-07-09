Five of the most efficient SUVs to beat the fuel price blues

The fuel price is on a rapid rise towards the bruising levels experienced before Covid-19, after plummeting to record lows during the more restrictive levels of lockdown as the oil price dipped due to slowed demand.

As SA gradually returns to normality, with vehicle purchases now allowed, on the back of yet another hike in fuel prices in June, a thrifty SUV makes sense in easing family travel challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Here is a list of the most fuel-efficient SUV/crossover cars on sale in SA:

Peugeot 5008 2.0 Hdi Allure

The Peugeot 5008 in 2.0 HDi Allure turbodiesel form makes it to the sub-5.0l/100km segment by the skin of its teeth.

It’s the largest contender here with a length of 4,641mm, accommodating seven passengers in comfort and style.

With its 110kW and 370Nm outputs, it’s optimal for life in the fast lane for a modern family and its diesel engine sips just 4.8l/100km.

Price: R571,500