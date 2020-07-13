These are the 10 best-selling used hatchbacks in SA

André-Gustave Citroën was arguably the inventor of the hatchback. The 1938 11CV Commerciale of his namesake automotive brand is credited as the genesis of the genre.

We should define what constitutes the template before going further. A simple explanation, really: a tailgate hinged at the roof and a two-box design.

And even though the crossover and sport-utility vehicle categories are on the rise, few can disagree that the traditional hatchback still represents great sense, especially in five-door configuration. The list that follows looks at the best-selling, pre-owned hatchbacks from May to June 2020, younger than five years old, with less than 100,000km on the odometer and with a price cap of R300,000.

Online motoring classifieds portal AutoTrader supplied the data. You might be unsurprised that one brand crops up the most in this countdown.

10. Volkswagen Beetle

While the iconic German insect might have been put to pasture, love for the Bug lingers on. In 2012 the brand launched a new, new Beetle (above), that addressed certain shortcomings of its Millennium-birthed predecessor, including beefier styling and a better interior. It was underpinned by the foundation of the sixth-generation Golf.

AVERAGE PRICE: R204,940

AVERAGE YEAR: 2015

AVERAGE MILEAGE: 70,976km