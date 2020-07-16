ThrowbackThursday: JHB to CPT on just one tank (2015)

Join us as we look back at some of our motoring adventures from days gone by. This week, the calendar is flipped to April 16 2015, where Bruce “Lightfoot” Fraser and Brenwin “Range Extender” Naidu embarked on a different Cape Epic.

BRENWIN NAIDU

The best ideas come at unexpected times. Toyota had offered this supplement money in exchange for a different kind of advertorial. You know, one that you would actually want to read.

I was at the office water cooler when the light-bulb moment happened: editor Bruce Fraser and I should test how economical the 11th-generation Corolla was by attempting a Johannesburg-to-Cape Town trip on one tank of fuel.

“I mean, how hard can it be?” I thought — having always been a glass-half-full kind of lad. But then I did the maths. We chose the frugal 1.4 D derivative. Based on the claimed consumption of 4.5l/100km and 55l tank, we calculated a range of 1,222km. But according to our good friend Google Maps, the distance we had to travel was 1,399km — 177km more than the car was supposed to be able to do.

So, we went to our boss, Wynter Murdoch, who has a number of Total Economy Run competitions and victories under his belt, to get his advice. “Remove everything unnecessary; carpets, headrests, the spare wheel — dress lightly too,” he advised. “With a good tailwind you might just make it, and if you can, try the drafting technique behind trucks.” The alarming part was that he was being serious. Speed —or rather a lack of it — would be crucial to the success of this seemingly impossible mission.

We would need to peg our average at a pedestrian 80km/h to avoid the vagaries of “drag”: as a vehicle moves faster, air resistance increases, meaning the car has to use more fuel. We decided not to rip out the carpets or dress in shorts and flipflops, but we would have to apply those two fundamentals of economy runs: air-conditioning off and windows up. Thankfully, we had help in the form of a Toyota Fortuner, in which we carted our luggage and, more importantly, two jerry cans of diesel.

It also meant we could tackle the drive in shifts. After a few hours in the Corolla, we would switch places and whoever was driving the Fortuner would speed ahead and then stop for a break until the little diesel sedan appeared. This eliminated the possibility of a workplace spat fuelled by heatstroke and the frustration of driving at the pace of service delivery.

So at 4.30am on Wednesday last week, with the Corolla filled to the brim — we had employed the hi-tech “rocking” technique to make sure — we set off from the Times Media Group building in Rosebank. Our trip would be punctuated by an overnight stop at the Merino Inn in Colesberg, and Thursday would see us trekking the last stretch to Cape Town, hopefully making it to our accommodation at the Protea Fire & Ice! in Tamboerskloof.

We were off! The Corolla slipped along in the left lane of the deserted N1 freeway, plodding confidently through the morning mist. I took the helm first and despite the gloom cast by the calculations, felt upbeat about making it to The Mountain. But the on-board computer did not seem to share my optimism, showing a range of 870km after juicing up. One thing you will master on an economy run is your right foot. Anyone can plant it through the floorboards. But it takes skill to keep it depressed just enough. And I was seeing the results.

Not far into our journey, we had already beaten Toyota ’s claimed figures, achieving 4.3l/100km. Shortly afterwards we hit 4l/100km — and then, after 150km, the readout showed 3.5l/100km. Amazing!

But that pessimistic range-ometer still pestered the mind. However, there was no time to heed our digital naysayer. Between keeping that foot level and courteously moving to the yellow lane, our focus was on maintaining a steady pace. Ambling along at 80km/h offers a bit of a road reality check. Try it some time. We saw countless instances of dodgy overtaking and malevolent tailgating. At 80km/h an hour your perspective changes. I flinched when motorists whooshed past at speeds well over the national limit.