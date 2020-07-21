New nomadic workforce should see people movers grow in popularity

For obvious reasons, travel habits have changed more in 2020 than in the last century.

One of the changes has been the emergence of a nomadic workforce which will see people work from wherever they find themselves.

That’s according to Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, who was recently interviewed by Bloomberg on the changing travel habits of the world’s population.

He predicted that the new nomadic workforce will be more comfortable getting into cars and travelling, as opposed to using public transport or flying, because they perceive personal transport to be less risky.

This sentiment has been confirmed by a recent McKinsey & Company survey into consumers’ car buying and mobility patterns.

“Consumers around the world expect to shift from airplanes and trains to increased use of private vehicles,” it noted.

Chesky expects an explosion in people who work from “any home” or anywhere they happen to be.

This is in line with the future strategy of many big companies that have announced they are giving employees the opportunity to permanently work from home.

Along with this change in work and lifestyle will come a change in the cars we drive.

“Vehicles such as convertibles may not be nearly as popular with the nomadic workforce,” predicted George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.