Cargumentative
PODCAST | What car could you afford if you gave up your vices?
22 July 2020 - 09:34
In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys talk about news, what they've been driving and what cars they could afford if they gave up expensive vices like smoking, drinking and, erm, cycling.
