PODCAST | What car could you afford if you gave up your vices?

22 July 2020 - 09:34 By Motoring Reporter
Imagine the things you could have if you gave up smoking, like Brenwin Naidu did almost two years ago.
Image: Picture: DENIS DROPPA

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys talk about news, what they've been driving and what cars they could afford if they gave up expensive vices like smoking, drinking and, erm, cycling.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

