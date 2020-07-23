Four tips to help you not become a victim of vehicle crime

As SA’s lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted, criminal activity, including vehicle crime, is fast returning to pre-lockdown levels.

According to a preliminary police report and data from more than 1.1 million vehicles registered with vehicle tracking service provider Tracker, vehicle crime has seen a steep increase as restrictions are lifted.

As criminals return to their activities with the rest of the country, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has cautioned drivers to be particularly vigilant and prepared in case of an emergency.

“We are observing dramatic increases in hijackings and motor-vehicle theft. Criminal syndicates are at work We are also seeing more hijackers taking victims as hostages and forcing them to withdraw cash from ATMs before freeing them,” warned Abramjee.

“This is extremely concerning and it is bound to get worse. Our unemployment rates are soaring due to the effect that the lockdown has had on our economy and criminals are getting desperate.”