ThrowbackThursday: BMW i3 and i8 launch (2015)

Welcome to yet another instalment of #ThrowbackThursday, where we flip back the calendar and marinade in nostalgia for motoring experiences from years past. Today we journey to March 5 2015, when BMW launched its i3 and i8 on local soil. This week the company announced its all-electric iX3 model, anticipated to arrive here in 2021. From novel concept to mainstream – the electric mobility wave is unlikely to slow any time soon.

Note: the author is quite aware that he may have been carried away with the descriptions of how the i8 sounded. Excitement ran high at the helm of the future-thinking sports car!

Manufacturers are striving to spark a positive response to electric cars. And although these quieter and cleaner power sources might not supplant internal combustion overnight, the revolution is well under way.

The “green” progress of the industry seems to take some weight away from certain conspiracy theories we have heard - you know, that monolithic fossil fuel corporations use all their might to stymie the momentum of alternative energy being rolled out to the masses.

Almost every carmaker has hopped aboard the bandwagon, playing some part in lubricating the electric mobility machination as a whole. Last week BMW made its contribution, launching the i3 and i8 on South African shores.