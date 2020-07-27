Auto parts makers shine spotlight on aluminium's role in electric vehicles

Sitting on both sides is Norsk Hydro, which produces aluminium metal and parts for autos.

“The electric vehicle segment is the bright spot in the automotive segment, currently 20% of sales volume is going to e-mobility and the tendency is increasing,” said Egil Hogna, head of Extruded Solutions at Norsk Hydro.

Hydro delivers more than 350,000 tonnes of aluminium products to the auto industry every year, with rough estimates showing around 15% of that going to electric vehicles.

It allocated 30% of its auto investment budget within its Extruded Solutions division to products for electric vehicle customers this year and expects annual growth of 20% in some parts of its aluminium product business between 2020 and 2024.

Many of these customers are in Europe and China, which recently announced measures favouring electric vehicles.

'Just change the bumper'

Aluminium's popularity is coming at the expense of steel. Steel firms that supply the auto industry include Tata Steel, ArceloMittal, Nippon Steel, Posco and Nucor.

Access to the opportunities created by aluminium does, however, come at a cost. Aluminium prices are typically about three times that of steel. But the industry is prepared to accept the price difference due to the sheer scale of potential sales, an executive involved in the auto supply chain said.

“It's been a long incubation period, but electric vehicles are swinging the pendulum. Aluminium is a higher performing material than steel.”

Aluminium weighs about one-third of steel per cubic foot, enabling “lightweighting” of electric vehicles and superior performance in terms of the distance travelled before batteries need to be recharged.

“Aluminium better protects passengers and the structure of the car in a crash situation, the Crash Management System absorbs the energy created,” said Paul Warton, president of Constellium's Automotive Structures and Industry Business.

“When you have an impact you don't destroy the car, you just change the bumper.”

Constellium cited the example of a contract with a European firm to provide aluminium door sills and crash management systems for electric vehicles, worth €175m (roughly R3.39bn), from the second quarter of next year as an example of the changing trend.