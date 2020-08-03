Industry report shows that German and Japanese car brands rule in SA

South Africans are passionate about German and Japanese vehicles. This has been revealed in the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, which provides an in-depth analysis of searches for used cars in SA.

As the country’s largest motoring marketplace, AutoTrader's unique technology – which incorporates new vehicle taxonomy and vastly improved search capabilities – provides unprecedented insight into the automotive industry and the interactions of in-market shoppers. Hence, it contains some fascinating data when it comes to the most searched for brands, models and variants.

And, irrespective of whether one studies the statistics pertaining to brands, models or variants, there is one consistent theme: South Africans want to own vehicles that are produced by German or Japanese automotive companies.

When one examines the top three brands, it’s interesting to see that all three are German companies.

“A total of 12.2% of all brand searches (48.9 million) went to BMW. Mercedes-Benz has continued its growth in popularity, and it achieved second place, generating 11.31% (45.44 million) of total brand searches. Volkswagen occupies the third spot, with 11.30% (45.37 million searches),” reveals George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. The top three searched for brands (3.2% of all brands) in SA captured an impressive 33% of all searches.