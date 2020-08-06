PODCAST | Car sales have still not recovered in SA

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys take a look at car sales in July and how the effects of Covid-19 and recent price hikes have flattened overall demand. They also chat about the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar, as well as a raft of fast BMW models including the new X4 M Competition.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: