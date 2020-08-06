Features

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Car sales have still not recovered in SA

06 August 2020 - 15:49 By Motoring Reporter
A closed car dealership in Johannesburg during the lockdown.
A closed car dealership in Johannesburg during the lockdown.
Image: Denis Droppa

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys take a look at car sales in July and how the effects of Covid-19 and recent price hikes have flattened overall demand. They also chat about the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar, as well as a raft of fast BMW models including the new X4 M Competition. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE

Five things to know about the R53m GMA T.50

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) on Tuesday unveiled to the world its insanely lightweight T.50 supercar. Engineered to succeed the McLaren F1 and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

REVIEW | 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe is a sports car in a tuxedo

This family-sized coupe straddles the divide between practicality and sporting glamour
Motoring
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery news
  2. Fastest Range Rover ever is confirmed for SA New Models
  3. Wrecked Maserati brings Joburg to a standstill news
  4. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  5. Renault launches new Sandero Stepway Techroad New Models

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured

Related articles

  1. New-vehicle sales flatten out in July news
  2. Toyota's Q1 profit nearly wiped out as coronavirus erodes car sales news
  3. US vehicle sales recovery continues as Toyota decline slows news
  4. Honda sees 68% drop in annual profit as coronavirus slams car sales news
X