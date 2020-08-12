Features

PODCAST | The reality of car-jacking in SA, according to tracker SA

12 August 2020 - 09:28 By Motoring Reporter
The Gauteng suburbs most affected by hijacking are Kensington, Arcadia and Eldorado Park. Picture: SUPPLIED
In this special episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by Ron Knott-Craig, executive: operational services at Tracker SA. Knott-Craig ​talks about the latest trends in vehicle crime in the country, and answers pertinent questions about hijacking and car theft. 

