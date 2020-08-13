AA car-safety report is misleading: Hyundai and Suzuki

The findings of the AA’s latest Entry-Level Vehicle Safety (ELVS) Report are misleading, according to some car companies named in the study.

The AA sampled 27 entry-level models priced under R200,000 from 16 different manufacturers and categorised them on their safety ratings. The report was desktop research that rated the vehicles on safety features such as ABS, stability control and airbags. It didn’t consider the structural integrity of the driver/passenger compartment but additional points were awarded to vehicles crash tested under the Global NCAP system.

The Peugeot 108, the only car in the study with six airbags, was the highest rated vehicle.

Hyundai Automotive SA felt that the classification of the vehicles into categories of “Acceptable” “Moderate” and “Poor” safety relied on flawed methodology that was followed to arrive at a total of ranking points.

Hyundai, which had its Atos and Grand i10 listed in the Moderate category, says one of the factors the cars were scored on was the number of stars they received in the Global NCAP crash test. If a car was rated three stars out of five, it would get 15 points towards its total score on the AA’s sheet, and if it scored one out of five stars, it would score five points.

“If a car did not undergo a crash test, it would simply get zero points. A number of cars were given zero and ended up in the Moderate safety category,” says Deon Sonnekus, GM: Corporate Communications at Hyundai Automotive SA.

“If they did undergo a crash test and had to score only one star out of five, which is not a great safety indication, they would get an extra five points in the AA table, which would push all of them into the Acceptable safety category. And then the outcome of the way this exercise was structured simply does not make sense”.

Only five of the 27 cars listed in the report had undergone a crash test: the Toyota Etios Hatch 1.5 Xi, Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend, Suzuki Ignis, Kia Picanto 1.0 Start and Datsun Go+.