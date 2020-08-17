Nine iconic retro wheel designs from the 1990s and 2000s

Next time you pore over a new car, spare a thought for the souls tasked with styling those four metal hoops on which it sits.

With a finite number of patterns, shapes and spoke designs that can be used, creating something totally new can’t be easy. Think about it: you literally have to try to reinvent the wheel every time. Play a game of alloy-spotting in the local parking lot and you may have a similar epiphany: rim templates are mostly derivative of each other. So, we decided to reflect on some of the notable rollers to see the light of day.

This is not a definitive catalogue, of course, but a shortlist to start conversation. Perhaps it is telling that most of these choices (except one) are of a 1990s and early 2000s vintage, from certain idolised vehicles of my era. Let us know what your list reads like.