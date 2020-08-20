This scale model Bentley is yours for R160,000
“Congratulations on the purchase of your new Bentley Continental GT, sir. Would you care for a scale model of the vehicle as a memento?”
For the princely sum of £6,995 (R160,000) Bentley enthusiasts can acquire a 1:8 replica of Bentley’s luxury coupe, an intricately detailed collector’s item that can take pride of place in an office, man cave or she shed.
Measuring 78cm in length, this scale model from the Bentley Collection is made up of more than 1,000 individual pieces, assembled by hand and taking more than 300 hours to build.
The creation of each made-to-order scale model is overseen by the Bentley Design Studio, ensuring the details are made to the same quality as full-size Bentleys.
The tiny steering wheel features impeccably-copied cross-stitching, the seats have quilting and the model car mimics the lustrous wood veneers and plush carpets found in the full-sized car.
The mini replica can be customised with different paint colours, alloy wheels, brake calipers, veneers, carpets and seat details. The option for the iconic Blackline Specification is also available.
Customers are able to commission their own unique replica which can match the car in their driveway, an iconic Continental GT racing car, or the future car of their dreams.
The model car pictured has been finished with Sequin Blue exterior paint and a Linen and Beluga interior — a classic combination.
The 1:8 scale model is made of resin and is mounted on a varnished plinth to create a standout display piece.
The Bentley Continental range was launched in 2003 and the third generation grand tourer coupe, introduced in 2018, is one of Bentley’s most popular cars.
The models are available from Bentley retailers or online at www.shop.BentleyMotors.com
For Bentley enthusiasts who find the 1:8 Continental GT model stretches the budget somewhat, there is also a 1:43 version for £85 (R2,000) and a 1:64 version for £12 (R275).