ThrowbackThursday: An intro to drifting (2017)

Join us as we look back at some of our memorable motoring experiences from years gone past. This week, Brenwin Naidu recounts a crash course in drifting from one of the best in the business.

Everyone remembers the third instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. In my humble opinion, Tokyo Drift was the best of the lot — it was believable, among other things. Well, slightly more believable, in relation to the more far-fetched plots that succeeded it.

The premise, on the off-chance that you never saw the film, centres around a wayward young American who finds himself embroiled in an uneasy situation with a rather unfriendly “Drift King”.

His only path to glory is to learn how to drift (obviously) and beat his nemesis in a heated battle through a winding mountain pass. Of course, ardent fans will point out that I missed a lot in this condensed summary. But that was the crux of the story: an uninitiated novice who must learn to go sideways expertly to save his life.