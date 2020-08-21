Features

PODCAST | Delving into the dark art of carbon fibre wheels

21 August 2020 - 09:20 By motoring reporter
A Ducati Superleggera wears a set of ultra lightweight BST carbon fibre wheels.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner, Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten are joined in the virtual studio by special guest Adrian Burford from Roadworx Communications.

Burford chats to the guys about Blackstone Tek: a proudly South African company that specialises in the manufacture of high-end carbon fibre wheels for cars and motorbikes. He also glides into the sticky subject of oil and answers all your questions about grades, viscosity and the difference between synthetic and mineral motor oils. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

X