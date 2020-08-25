Manual vs auto: which transmission ruled in lockdown level 3?

July saw a neck-on-neck race between automatics and manuals, with each enjoying identical shares of used car sales under lockdown level 3.

Both transmission types were each responsible for 50% of sales, but which specific models did South African motorists favour? An analysis of AutoTrader sales data for the month of July provides all the answers.

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, it is now possible to reveal used car sales data down to variant and equipment level.

“This is thanks to AutoTrader’s structured car taxonomy data. This level of precise data has never before been available in the South African used car motor industry,” he said.

AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into used car buying patterns in the country.

The analysis of auto versus manual sales provides some strong similarities and some stark differences too. For instance, the Toyota Fortuner 2.4GD-6 is the top-selling used vehicle with an automatic transmission, yet there isn’t a single Fortuner on the list of top-selling manuals, despite the vehicle being available with both gearboxes.