Why now is the time to buy a 'nearly new' car

Used car inventories – especially when it comes to “nearly new” cars (2019 year model) – increased by a startling 32% in July 2020 compared to the previous month, placing buyers firmly in the pound seats. Buyers of older used cars are also scoring; total inventory listings have increased by nearly 20% month-on-month (June to July 2020).

These statistics are courtesy of AutoTrader. As the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa, data extrapolated from AutoTrader provides unparalleled insight into car demand, supply and pricing patterns in the country.

According to George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, statistics such as these mean we are experiencing a buyer’s market in SA right now.

“Simply put, buyers are spoilt for a choice – especially if they’re looking for a car with a registration year listing of 2019 (we refer to these as ‘nearly new’),” he explains.

But precisely what models are up for grabs and what can buyers expect to pay? Mienie reveals that the 2019 registration year car with the most active listings is the Volkswagen Polo.

“The average selling price of a 2019 Polo is R221,492 while the average mileage is 22,448km,” he notes.

In second place in terms of active listings of 2019 models is yet another Volkswagen derivative, namely the Polo Vivo. The average selling price of a 2019 Polo Vivo is R178,994 while the average mileage is 23,338km.