Cargumentative
PODCAST | Paige Lindenberg talks about the journey to Shelby South Africa and her motorsport career
02 September 2020 - 13:00
In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu are joined in the virtual studio by the head of national marketing, merchandise and promotions at Shelby South Africa, Paige Lindenberg. The guys chat to Paige about what Shelby SA offers to muscle car fans, and also find out more about her motorsport career that's seen her compete locally and overseas.
