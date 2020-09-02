Who invented the crossover?

Almost everybody wants a crossover or sport-utility vehicle in 2020.

This is a brief musing on the realm of the former category, prompted by recent dirt road explorations in two affable, affordable tykes that were quite endearing with their rugged and outdoorsy pretences.

Before proceeding we should define what constitutes a crossover because it seems manufacturers sometimes conflate the term with the earlier-mentioned sport-utility vehicle, ostensibly to pull a fast one on consumers.

From my perspective, transforming a product from regular to crossover status entails three things. Firstly, taking an existing road-focussed car and upping the ante on ride height. Not too dramatically, but enough to provide an edge when the asphalt makes way for (light) treachery.