ThrowbackThursday: Becoming an Uber driver (2016)

Join as we page through our motoring content archives. Today the calendar flips to June 19, 2016, when Brenwin Naidu operated an Uber for a week.

Uber is now part of the universal lexicon as a verb and an adjective. The birth of the platform has altered the way we view and use public transport. Arguably there is an element of glamour (and maybe a hint of elitism) to whipping out your smartphone and summoning your very own chauffeur.

Not long ago the company announced a mandate to create 15,000 new jobs in SA by 2020. Recent widespread clashes between operators on the platform and traditional metered taxi providers may have presented a slight setback. But given the growing rate of users and vocal support from the relevant government departments, the Uber revolution looks poised to continue.

As a service to those considering a career as an Uber operator and a glimpse into the psyche of users, I decided to sign up as a service provider on the platform. Admittedly I may have been carried away with my own fantasies inspired by films like The Transporter and The Last Run. After all, I was a driver, smartly dressed and solemn in disposition, with the sole objective of ensuring my passengers arrived safely and timeously at their destinations. So please have some consideration for the unavoidable embellishing that many storytellers succumb to. But most of what follows actually happened.

Coincidentally, a BMW starred in this feature, as it had done in those above-mentioned movies. While not as exotic as a 1956 503 Cabriolet or as sinister as a 1995 735i, the 3-Series is a popular chariot for Uber Black peddlers. Our 320i was appropriately equipped for the task. It wore the optional Luxury Line package; replete with smarter alloys, sumptuous Veneto beige upholstery and fine wood trim. Presidential-specification window blinds (side and rear) ensured greater privacy. Before I could open my door for business, I had to undergo an abridged version of the Uber driver training syllabus.

This also involved tutelage from Taryn Morris, operations and logistics manager at Uber South Africa. She imparted helpful tips. Bottled water and breath mints for passengers are a thoughtful touch. Being perceptive is essential: some clients may want to chat, others prefer to be driven in silence. Contentious subjects are to be totally avoided: stuff like marriage, religion and the attendance figures at ANC manifesto launches. With the legalities handled and excerpts from the Uber operator handbook seared on my memory, I reported for duty at 8am on a Wednesday. A great part of the trade involves patience as well as the foresight (and luck) to capitalise on peak travel times in the right areas.