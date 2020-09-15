Lockdown sees an increase in people selling their cars privately

Lockdown has had a big effect on the motor industry, and the most interesting is the increase in private listings by motorists wishing to sell their cars.

July 2020, for instance, saw a 139% increase in people selling privately (year-on-year) while there was a 136% increase in August 2020.

This has emerged from an analysis of search and sales data on AutoTrader.

AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA, and , it provides unparalleled insight into car buying patterns in the country.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, this increase in private selling is unusual.

“It goes without saying that 2020 has probably been one of the most traumatic years in the history of the automotive business as lockdown has seen both production volumes and sales tumble. Not only here. It is a global phenomenon,” he says.

Lockdown levels 5 and 4 were especially disruptive for the motor industry, with new car sales plummeting. The 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report also revealed that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, 57% of in-market shoppers said they were holding off on purchasing a car.

Things improved slightly in lockdown level 3.

“Supply increased by 21% while lockdown level 2 has recorded an increase of 1%,” Mienie reveals.