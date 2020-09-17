Six sun-kissed convertibles to blow your hair back this summer

SA’s warm weather is perfect for fully paid-up members of the open-top car club. With sunny skies and braaivleis season upon us we thought we’d look at some choice drop-top options on sale now or soon to be launched:

BMW 8 Series convertible

Grand Touring is a wonderful way to undertake a vacation. It’s even more immersive with the roof down. BMW’s 8 Series convertible, which saw the recent introduction of animalistic M8 versions, all of the boxes for a companion during the warm weather season.

Its 2+2 configuration makes it great for family ice cream outings and it’s quite acceptable for everyday use. We’d opt for the M850i above the full metal jacket M8 for its relatively more affordable price, genuine race pace and a still very delightful V8 baritone. Price is R2,318,524