These are the 10 most searched for used sedans under R100,000

During lockdown level 2, South Africans are hunting for well-priced yet practical sedans — and German cars are top of their shopping list. In fact, German vehicles account for eight of the top 10 places when it comes to the most searched for sedans priced at under R100,000.

This has emerged from an analysis of search and sales data on AutoTrader during the month of August. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, many customers are looking for used sedans with a price tag of under R100,000.

“Some 12.99% of sedan searches during the month of August were for cars in this price category. This is a substantial proportion, and indicates the propensity for motorists to buy cheaper second-hand sedans,” he points out.

The 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals that sedans represent the third most popular body type (after hatches and sports utility vehicles or SUVs) and they account for 17% of the total used cars sold in SA. Interestingly, sedans make up the majority of petrol fuel-type searches.