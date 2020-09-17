Features

These are the 10 most searched for used sedans under R100,000

17 September 2020 - 09:21 By Motoring Staff
The Audi A4 ranks fifth in the AutoTrader survey.
Image: Supplied

During lockdown level 2, South Africans are hunting for well-priced yet practical sedans — and German cars are top of their shopping list. In fact, German vehicles account for eight of the top 10 places when it comes to the most searched for sedans priced at under R100,000.

This has emerged from an analysis of search and sales data on AutoTrader during the month of August. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, many customers are looking for used sedans with a price tag of under R100,000.

“Some 12.99% of sedan searches during the month of August were for cars in this price category. This is a substantial proportion, and indicates the propensity for motorists to buy cheaper second-hand sedans,” he points out.

The 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals that sedans represent the third most popular body type (after hatches and sports utility vehicles or SUVs) and they account for 17% of the total used cars sold in SA. Interestingly, sedans make up the majority of petrol fuel-type searches.

The most searched for sedans in the R100,00 price bracket.
Image: Supplied

So, which sedans costing under R100,000 are South Africans after? “Not surprisingly, they desire a prestigious German car,” reveals Mienie. “In first and second places respectively are the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

According to Mienie, the BMW enjoys a passionate and loyal following among second-hand car buyers.

“According to the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, the BMW 3 Series was the most searched for petrol vehicle in the last year,” he notes. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class was the second most searched for petrol car, indicating that it too is held in high regard.

The two lone non-German sedans on the list of most searched for sedans in the R100k price bracket or less, both hail from Toyota, with the ever-popular Toyota Corolla in third and the Toyota Etios in tenth positions.

“Their rankings exist for two reasons: yes, the individual models are extremely popular. But Toyota is also a much trusted and respected brand,” concludes Mienie.

TimesLIVE

