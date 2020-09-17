ThrowbackThursday: Nissan GT-R vs Suzuki Hayabusa

Join us as we take a look back at our motoring exploits from years gone by. This time, the calendar flips to February 26 2017, when we staged yet another motorcycle versus car showdown.

THE CAR: 2017 NISSAN GT-R | DRIVER: BRENWIN NAIDU

The law of averages had to be on my side. Finally, I would put paid to the ghosts that have haunted me since I was defeated the last time we staged such a challenge. The Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M4 were both vanquished by bikes. Those listless nights, tossing and turning, my sore ego taunted by visions of two-wheeled machines and smug riders clad in unflattering leather.

It would all be a thing of the past, because I brought the right weapon to this duel. Oh yes, I was at the helm of the iconic Nissan GT-R — in all its spray-tanned orange glory. And my colleague in the tight onesie? Well, he seemed to have arrived on a rather bloated-looking Suzuki.

It was flanked by another, smaller one: it looked like the motorcycle equivalent of Mutt & Jeff. Cute. But given the immense output at my disposal (408kW and 632Nm) and the prospect of a sprint time under three seconds, I was confident.