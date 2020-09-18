These are the top 10 most searched for used hatchbacks under R250,000

The Volkswagen Polo is the country’s most searched for hatch while Volkswagen is dominating this important segment of the motor industry. And South Africans are seeking to acquire a hatch that costs less than R250,000.

This has emerged from an analysis of search on AutoTrader during the month of August. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

While the Polo was the most searched-for hatchback in the sub R250,000 price bracket in August 2020, the list of top 10 models contained no fewer than three Volkswagen derivatives (the Golf emerged second while the Polo Vivo came fourth).

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the sub R250,000 sector has been one of the most popular price range segments within the hatchback market during Lockdown Level 2.

“This price bracket constituted a massive 72.3% of price-related searches for hatchbacks during August,” he reveals.