Features

These are the top 10 most searched for used hatchbacks under R250,000

18 September 2020 - 07:04 By Motoring Reporter
The VW Polo is the most searched for hatchback under the R250,000 mark.
The VW Polo is the most searched for hatchback under the R250,000 mark.
Image: Supplied

The Volkswagen Polo is the country’s most searched for hatch while Volkswagen is dominating this important segment of the motor industry. And South Africans are seeking to acquire a hatch that costs less than R250,000.

This has emerged from an analysis of search on AutoTrader during the month of August. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country. 

While the Polo was the most searched-for hatchback in the sub R250,000 price bracket in August 2020, the list of top 10 models contained no fewer than three Volkswagen derivatives (the Golf emerged second while the Polo Vivo came fourth).

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the sub R250,000 sector has been one of the most popular price range segments within the hatchback market during Lockdown Level 2.

“This price bracket constituted a massive 72.3% of price-related searches for hatchbacks during August,” he reveals.

Most searched for hatchbacks in the R250,000 price bracket.
Most searched for hatchbacks in the R250,000 price bracket.
Image: Supplied

According to the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report hatchbacks are the body-type with the lowest selling price and mileage combination, and they’re also the most sold body-type in the country. In the past year, they accounted for 31% of the total used cars sold in SA.

The domination of the Polo in this segment comes as no surprise.

“According to the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, the Polo was the second most sold used car in South Africa in the last year, contributing 4.7% of all cars sold, at an average selling price of R205,238, an average mileage of 58,652km and an average year model of 2016,” reveals Mienie.

Similarly, the Golf – in second place for most searched hatches in August in the sub-R250,000 – is not a surprise listing.

“One of the models in the Golf range, the iconic GTI, also performed well last year, achieving first place in the AutoTrader Car Industry Report when it comes to variant searches. It was responsible for a substantial 1.5 million searches” says Mienie.

Variant level search, introduced in May 2019, is unique to AutoTrader and a first in SA.

READ MORE

Six sun-kissed convertibles to blow your hair back this summer

Spring has sprung and it’s time to drive topless, writes Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
23 hours ago

#ThrowbackThursday: Nissan GT-R vs Suzuki Hayabusa

Join us as we take a look back at our motoring exploits from years gone by. This time, the calendar flips to February 26, 2017, when we staged yet ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Lockdown sees an increase in people selling their cars privately

Lockdown has had a big effect on the motor industry,  and the most interesting is the increase in private listings by motorists wishing to sell their ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders Reviews
  3. Hamilton could face investigation for wearing 'political' T-shirt news
  4. These are the 10 most searched for used sedans under R100,000 Features
  5. New Hyundai Tucson reveals striking design and hi-tech New Models

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X