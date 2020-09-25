Cargumentative
PODCAST | A celebration of SA classic cars and heritage
25 September 2020 - 17:27
In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by Cars.co.za consumer experience manager Hannes Oosthuizen. Hannes chats to the guys about the automotive media industry at large as well as about SentiMETAL — an online subsidiary of the Cars.co.za brand that celebrates classic car culture and SA specials.
