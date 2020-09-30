We celebrate 10 cars manufactured on home soil

As Heritage Month draws to a close, we thought it would be fitting to remind ourselves that we have many reasons to celebrate the local automotive production sector.

Last week we assembled 10 cars that are built locally – either from the ground-up or knock-down kit format. Yes, there are more, but limited parking (and page) space meant a cap on the contestants.

Of course, some are more accomplished than others, but since the reason for this feature is to pay homage to home-grown, the hard-line, critical hat can take a breather for a short while.

Here they are, from cheapest to most expensive.