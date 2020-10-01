ThrowbackThursday: Premium hatchback battle (2017)

Join us as we look back at some of our automotive undertakings from days gone by. This week, the calendar flips to January 2017, when Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring convened a meeting with four premium C-segment hatchbacks.

There are many views regarding what constitutes a premium product these days. The word is bandied about liberally in motoring evaluations. And a great number of manufacturers have sought to elevate the aura of their brands, infusing products with an impression that reaches higher than the bounds of its intended market.

But veneers of tactile quality and intelligent infotainment systems are only half the story. We must also consider the matter of perception. The medium-sized hatchback sphere might be crowded with contenders. But for this evaluation, we opted to focus on the offerings that are considered as the premium elite — from brands with traditionally prestigious cachets.

Naturally, the German Three come to mind first. But Swedish carmaker Volvo has proven its mettle as a true alternative, with a unique take on what a luxury product ought to be. We decided to forgo the inclusion of the Lexus CT, something of a nonentity in this category with few (if any) takers. Infiniti had also planned to play in the sphere this year. But given its sales performance, it opted to reconsider offering the compact Q30. We opted for middle-range derivatives here, with roughly similar power outputs, kit levels and pricing.