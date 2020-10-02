Features

Cargumentative

PODCAST | We need to teach our children about the importance of road safety from a young age

02 October 2020 - 11:15 By Motoring Reporter
SA records about 25,9 road fatalities per 100,000 people, nearly three times that of Europe. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA records about 25,9 road fatalities per 100,000 people, nearly three times that of Europe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Shaun Korsen are joined in the virtual studio by Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard. The guys discuss road safety in SA and how the government needs to a adopt a more proactive approach to help reduce road deaths. They also touch on news and what they've been driving. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Delving into the dark art of carbon fibre wheels

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner, Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten are joined in the virtual studio by special guest Adrian Burford ...
Motoring
1 month ago

PODCAST | Virtual is the new reality for motoring enthusiasts

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys host a special show dedicated to SIM racing - an online sport that's making headlines during the Covid-19 ...
Motoring
5 months ago

PODCAST | Strange and quirky cars

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys talk about strange and quirky cars.
Motoring
6 months ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes GLS is an all-terrain limousine Reviews
  2. Illegally imported used cars put the brakes on sales of new vehicles in SA news
  3. We celebrate 10 cars manufactured on home soil Features
  4. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news
  5. Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years news

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X