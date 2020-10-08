ThrowbackThursday: Abarth 124 Spider vs Mazda MX-5

Welcome to another #ThrowbackThursday. This week the calendar flips back to February 26, 2017, when we staged a duel between the Mazda MX-5 and Abarth 124 Spider. The two are nearly identical – but are separated by notable differences in performance and price.

You would never think that the Fiat 124 Spider arose from something as prosaic as an automotive joint venture.

It has its own identity and oozes passion, verve and seduction —to use those well-loved clichés for Italian cars. And yet, the model owes its being to the engineering fruits of Mazda. Strip off the haute couture and you will find that it has the skeleton of a Mazda MX-5, albeit with a few different organs.

Does it share the soul? We convened with both cousins at Zwartkops Raceway to stage something of a family gathering. The challenging, but forgotten and now disused old section of the circuit would provide an accurate behavioural assessment of both. Our market is only receiving the more potent Abarth version of the Spider. The biggest point of differentiation is what propels these products.