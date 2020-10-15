Cargumentative
PODCAST | The benefits of swapping four wheels for a motorcycle
15 October 2020 - 16:39
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner talks motorcycles with the national director at the Association of Motorcycle Importers & Distributors, Arnold Olivier.
They chat about the best-selling bike brands in SA, the benefits of swapping four wheels for two and what bikes are best for first-time riders.
Ignition TV's Shaun Korsten also makes an appearance to talk news.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
