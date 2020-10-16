INTERVIEW | Five questions with Shay’ iMoto champion, King Katra

What did you admire about your competitors this year?

Everyone was focused and determined, they gave their A-game with every practice session and at the main event. There was a lot of positivity in the air and that also helped me to stay in my element and be positive on whatever happens.

Tell us what you did differently, what secured your victory?

I did every practice run, every obstacle to the best of my ability. I remained calm in situations I would’ve stressed myself out and I prayed. I pushed myself more than I usually do. I also had a huge support system behind me, which also had a great impact on my mindset.

How did you prepare (physically and mentally) before the competition?

I made sure to remind myself that there’s no-one else who can pull this off but me. I have to trust myself more than anything because it was stressful for me entering such a huge competition. I made sure I become my own best friend and motivate myself, no matter what the outcome is. I kept my thoughts healthy and left negativity one side.